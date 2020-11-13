Family Life Restoration Center has partnered with Bishop Dale C. Bronner and the Word of Faith Family Worship Cathedral to give out 2,000 "Thanksgiving Blessing Meals."
Due to the pandemic and the growing need of assistance, WOF decided to increase this number to help 500 additional families.
Volunteers are needed to help prepare and assemble 2,000 Thanksgiving boxes. Volunteers can visit https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/248490064037/false#/invitation to sign up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.