Due to the on-going pandemic, many of families are struggling to pay rent and utilities.

Cobb County District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson and District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield's offices will be going door-to-door around the apartments in their districts providing information to community members and connecting them with available resources.

Volunteers are needed Aug. 14-15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To volunteer for District 2, visit https://staff315236.typeform.com/to/NwUm8m5z.

To volunteer for District 4, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0F4CAFAA29A6F9C52-renters.

For more information, contact aliye.korucu@cobbcounty.org for District 2 or deedra.watts@cobbcounty.org for District 4.

