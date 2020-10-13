The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia will host a virtual town hall discussion Wednesday to highlight the lethal combination of firearms and domestic violence from a range of perspectives.

Special guests will include DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston; survivor Janet Paulsen; Dr. Lauren Hudak, MD, MPH; Brian Johnston of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; and Sharla Jackson of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia. It will be moderated by CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer.

The free town hall is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The Zoom meeting will be held at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/86033739122?pwd=RURLVitzVUZJWHdHVG14aGk4YVE1Zz09. The webinar ID is 860 3373 9122 and the password is Townhall@2.

Participants can send questions to USAGAN.PublicForum@usdoj.gov.

