The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia will host a virtual town hall discussion Wednesday to highlight the lethal combination of firearms and domestic violence from a range of perspectives.
Special guests will include DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston; survivor Janet Paulsen; Dr. Lauren Hudak, MD, MPH; Brian Johnston of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; and Sharla Jackson of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia. It will be moderated by CBS46 anchor Karyn Greer.
The free town hall is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
The Zoom meeting will be held at https://us02web.zoom.us/s/86033739122?pwd=RURLVitzVUZJWHdHVG14aGk4YVE1Zz09. The webinar ID is 860 3373 9122 and the password is Townhall@2.
Participants can send questions to USAGAN.PublicForum@usdoj.gov.
