The U.S. Attorney's office, Northern District of Georgia, will host a virtual town hall discussion on race relations, law enforcement and community engagement on Aug. 25 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The moderator will be Monica Pearson, former WSB-TV news anchor.
The panelists will be Joyette Holmes, District Attorney, Cobb Judicial Circuit; Chief Rodney Bryant, interim chief of the Atlanta Police Department; Byung "BJay" Pak, U.S. attorney, Northern District of Georgia; Chief James W. Conroy of Roswell Police Department; and Rev. James Woodall, state president of NAACP of Georgia.
The link to the town hall is https://us02web.zoom.us/USAttorneyTownHall. The webinar id is 868 8095 4286 and the password is 1B#DEQ.
