Staff from Cobb Department of Transportation and Cobb PARKS will join District Four Commissioner Lisa Cupid to host a virtual public information meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The meeting will discuss the old roadbed of South Service Road, which is being proposed as the South Cobb Pocket Park.
Everyone who would like to attend the virtual meeting must register. Participants will also have the opportunity to submit questions or comments concerning the park.
To register for the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3dEb00R.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.