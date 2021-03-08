The Town Center Community Improvement District staff is hosting a virtual open house on March 16 at noon for the Bells Ferry Road Operational Study.
This study will identify opportunities to improve efficiency and safety for all modes of transportation along Bells Ferry Road located between Chastain Road/New Chastain Road and Barrett Parkway/Piedmont Road. A focus will be on safe access for all roadway users as well as supporting local land uses and the unique natural context set by Noonday Creek.
During the virtual open house, participants will learn about goals of the study, existing conditions and trends. They will also be able to share their experiences along the corridor and ideas for improvement. All are welcome to attend. To register for the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PwdMU_6tSeGcm7tPHqA5Eg.
For more information on the project, visit https://www.towncentercid.com/vision/studies/bells-ferry-road-lci-study/?fbclid=IwAR3Ky4EMrgIxsgW7BmCop5oQUPeZv9VgIenS6pF-vS4bEkX4_0BTFPzwH10.
