The Cobb Community Development Block Grant staff will hold a virtual public meeting on Wednesday at 11 a.m. to receive comments for the proposed funding recommendations for the 2020 JAG Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental funding allocations.
The proposed funding recommendations will be included on the July 14 Board of Commissioners' agenda.
Particiapants can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone at global.gotomeeting.com/join/536968637. They can also call 1-646-749-3122 and use access code 536-968-637.
A virtual public meeting will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. to receive comments for the proposed funding recommendations for the CDBG-CV Public Services and Public Facilities Funding (COVID-19) allocations. The proposed funding recommendations will be included on the July 14 Board of Commissioners' agenda.
Participants join this meeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/118289237 or call 1-646-749-3122 and use access code 118-289-237.
For more information, contact the Cobb County CDBG Program Office at 770-528-1455 or email publiccomments@cobbcountycdbg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.