The Town Center Community Improvement District will have a virtual Lunch-n-Learn on Friday from noon to 1 p.m. on Zoom.
Cobb County staff will share detailed information on the 2022 SPLOST renewal to be voted on this November. This educational session will provide an overview of the components of the upcoming SPLOST renewal, historical information on SPLOST projects and give attendees the opportunity to ask questions of the team.
Register at https://bit.ly/3ljdTID.
For more information, email Luci Morgan at towncentercid.com.
