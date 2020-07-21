District 4 Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid announced that there will be a virtual community zoning meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The meeting will discuss upcoming zoning cases in District Four. Participants must register to receive information on how to connect to the Zoom meeting.
To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/district-4-virtual-community-zoning-meeting-tickets-114136836350.
For more information on upcoming zoning cases, visit cobbcounty.org/community-development/zoning.
