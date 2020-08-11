WorkSource Cobb staff and the "Career BFF" Anna Morgan will host a free virtual workshop on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Participants will learn tips and tricks to elevate their job searches, including LinkedIn, resumes, job search strategy and direct messages and follow up emails.
To register, visit worksourcecobb.org or call 770-528-4300.
