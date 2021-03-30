Cobb Public Library and Goodwill of North Georgia staff are teaming up to offer our young adults a virtual resume and interview workshop and drive through job fair in April.
Both events are for ages 16-24.
The young adult virtual resume and interview workshop will be April 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. Participants can learn how to write a resume and participate in mock up interviews. Participants can also learn how to market their skills and past experience. This event will be held virtually and registration is required.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/2PES7n9.
The young adult drive thru job fair will be April 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Switzer Library parking lot, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta. The event will be outdoors. Masks and social distancing will be observed. Participants should bring resumes to leave with potential employers.
For more information, contact Patricia Ball at 770-528-2522.
