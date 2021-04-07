The Georgia Department of Revenue and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division are notifying motorists that the Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance Program has been restored.
Motor vehicle owners will be able to obtain an emissions test beginning Thursday. As such, emissions testing will be required as normal for motorists who need to register or renew their vehicle registrations as of Friday.
Motorists granted the emissions test waiver who registered or renewed vehicles from March 31 to April 8 will not need to get an emissions test until their renewal period next year.
On March 30, EPD temporarily waived the emissions inspection requirement for vehicle registrations and renewals due to a system outage. System communications between the vehicle emissions stations and the Department of Revenue is now fully restored.
