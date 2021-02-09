Cobb County Public Library locations are offering 1040 federal 2020 tax forms and instruction booklets to area residents as the new tax season begins.
While supplies last, forms may be requested by calling any library location providing curbside service as all Cobb library facilities are closed to the public to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
Curbside service for library items reserved in advance is offered at all library locations except the Switzer Library in downtown Marietta as the facility is under renovation and the Sweetwater Valley and Lewis A. Ray libraries.
Curbside hours for items ordered in advance are Mondays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cobb libraries will also offer limited free printing of federal and state forms when contacted in advance by phone and given the form number or name. This service will not include instruction books. Library staff is unable to answer tax questions or provide advice about which forms to use. Residents are encouraged to review tax-filing information at irs.gov and dor.georgia.gov for details that apply to individual circumstances, including virtual resources for tax-filing assistance. Tax season has been delayed as the IRS and Georgia Department of Revenue announced 2020 tax filings will be accepted beginning on Feb. 12, a few weeks later than normal tax-filing schedules.
For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/library/news/library-express.
