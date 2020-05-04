Interested in a federal government job and learning from the experts?
The staff of the Recruitment Policy and Outreach division at the Office of Personnel Management will present in-depth webinars that provide attendees with the tips and tools needed to find that perfect job. These free workshops and training webinars will run through Sept. 17.
The webinars schedule is:
- May 5 at 11 a.m. will be Navigating USAJOBS - Finding and Applying for Federal Jobs.
- May 12 at 11 a.m. will be Writing Your Federal Resume.
- May 14 at 11 a.m. will be Interviewing.
- May 26 at 1 p.m. will be Interviewing.
To register, visit www.usajobs.gov/Notification/Events/#OM000354.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.