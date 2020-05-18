The Mableton Improvement Coalition, in partnership with the Austell Community Taskforce, will continue their series of virtual candidate forums in preparation for the June 9 general primary election.
Each forum will begin at 7 p.m. and will be conducted online with Zoom. Registration is required to join the free online event.
The upcoming forums are - May 21, Cobb County Commission Chairman candidates and Cobb County Sheriff candidates; and May 28, candidates for state legislative seats and Cobb County School Board Post 3.
To register, visit www.mableton.org.
The Mableton Improvement Coalition is an all-volunteer, non-partisan, non-profit community group working to promote activities, enhance communication and facilitate initiatives that will benefit the welfare of the community and its spirit.
