Town hall meetings are opportunities for residents to learn more about county operations and communicate directly with elected officials.
The county will have the following town halls this month:
District Three Commissioner JoAnn Birrell and the Cobb County Police Department will host a "Technology and Safety" town hall on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the BOC Room on the second floor of 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta. Deputy Chief Stuart Vanhoozer will also share how technology is used to create a safer community. This session will be recorded. For more information, contact Inger Eberhart at 770-528-3317 or inger.eberhart@cobbcounty.org.
District One Commissioner Keli Gambrill and E-911 Emergency Communication Department staff will host a "Cobb 911" town hall on Feb. 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.
District One Commissioner Keli Gambrill and District Three Commissioner JoAnn Birrell will host a "Voting and Elections" town hall on Feb. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the North Cobb Regional Library. Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler will be the guest speaker and she will discuss voting precincts, voting systems and voting access.
For more information on the Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 town halls, call 770-528-3313 or email ryan.williams@cobbcounty.org.
