The Marietta Police Department announced the following Town Hall meetings:

Maj. Jake King will have the Zone 1 Town Hall meeting on May 10 from 6:45 to 8 p.m. at Youth Empowerment through Learning Leading and Serving Inc., 779 Franklin Gateway in Marietta.

Newly promoted Maj. Michael Goins will have his first Zone 3 meet-and-greet Town Hall meeting on May 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Hugh L. Grogan Jr. Community Center, 510 Lawrence Street in Marietta.

The Zone map can be found at https://www.mariettaga.gov/DocumentCenter/View/7998/M-STAR-Police-Zone-Map---Large?bidId=.

