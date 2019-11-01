Serendipity Labs Cumberland, 3225 Cumberland Boulevard in the Cumberland area, will have the following upcoming events:
- Nov. 14 from 3 to 6 p.m. will be an open house. Participants can enjoy wine and hors d'oeuvres while touring the space.
- Nov. 22 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. will have Friends-Giving Potluck. Participants can bring their best dish and join the Serendipity family as they eat, drink and be thankful.
To RSVP for the events, email angie.yip@serendipitylabs.com.
