John Loud, Cobb Chamber chairman and president of LOUD Security, and the Cobb County commissioners are hosting free informative discussions on the SelectCobb Small Business Relief Grants this week.
Loud and the commissioners will answer questions and discuss the application and review process.
- Thursday and June 23, from 2 to 3 p.m., with District 1 Commissioner Keli Gambrill, Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling and Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood. The Thursday meeting will be at https://zoom.us/j/91484717385. The June 23 meeting will be at https://zoom.us/j/95215654712.
- Friday, from 10 to 11 a.m., with District 2 Commissioner Bob Ott will be at https://zoom.us/j/98030805615.
