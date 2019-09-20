Staff from Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services’ EMS Division will present Basic Medical Emergency Training at the following Cobb County Public Libraries this fall:
- Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta. To register, call 770-509-2725.
- Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. at Kemp Memorial Library, 4029 Due West Road NW in Marietta. To register, call 770-528-2527.
- Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at Sibley Library, 1539 South Cobb Drive in Marietta. To register, call 770-528-2520.
- Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. at Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road in Marietta. To register, call 770-528-2524.
- Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road SE in Vinings. To register, call 770-801-5330.
- Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. at Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta. To register, call 770-509-2711.
- Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. at East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Suite 510-B in Marietta. To register, call 770-509-2730.
The free training is designed for the public to be prepared and confident to handle a medical emergency.
The training is offered in two segments of about 90 minutes each. Family and Friends CPR will be the first session covering hands-only CPR, how to occlude severed arteries, using AEDs and basic first aid. The second session is Stop the Bleed, training for the public to save lives in emergencies involving uncontrolled bleeding before first responders arrive. The Friends and Family CPR session does not result in certification.
Registration for the training sessions is required whether attending one or both segments.
For more information, visit www.cobbcat.org/event/cobb-county-ems-presents-basic-medical-emergency-training-2/, www.cobbcat.org or www.cobbcounty.org/public-safety/fire.
