U.S. Army recruiters in Atlanta are hosting virtual career fairs as part of the military service’s second nationwide virtual hiring campaign.
The career fairs will be May 10 to June 14 using Primer as the platform, June 3-10 using Indeed as the platform and June 8 using Career Builders as the platform.
The Army National Hiring Days campaign, which launched as a virtual event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will include up to $40,000 in signing bonuses or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on qualifications, selected occupation and length of the service contract.
Recruiting stations across the country will host virtual career fairs throughout the five-week campaign to provide information about the many career paths/benefits available and answer questions potential applicants may have about life in the Army.
The more than 150 career options range from traditional combat roles in infantry and armor to support positions in healthcare, intelligence and human resources. The recruiters will also discuss the benefits soldiers receive, which include health insurance, retirement plans, training/certifications, tuition assistance for college courses and family support programs.
“The last year has been challenging for our nation and the world,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, commanding general for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, based at Fort Knox, Kentucky. “We want young people to know the Army offers stability, especially during an unsteady time. Stability with a consistent job, consistent paycheck, comprehensive healthcare and a built-in support system for soldiers and their families. We’re offering opportunities for them to join us in a meaningful career that will prepare them for success in the future.”
To become an enlisted Soldier in the U.S. Army, individuals must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident; be 17-34 years old; achieve a minimum score on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test; meet medical, moral and physical requirements; and be a high school graduate or equivalent.
During the five-week event, the Army is offering a special $2,000 incentive for individuals who enlist in one of 11 priority occupations and ship to training by the end of September. These positions range from special forces and psychological operations to explosives ordnance disposal and air and missile defense.
The Army also is seeking healthcare professionals to fill vital roles as doctors, nurses and nutritionists. These positions have a variety of associated incentives, which include signing bonuses, student loan repayment, and scholarships for medical, dental or veterinary school.
Interested individuals can visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays or goarmy.com/Georgia.
