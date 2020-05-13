With the ongoing presence of COVID-19 in North Georgia, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District announced that recreation areas at Allatoona Lake, Lake Sidney Lanier, and Carters Lake will be extending campground reservation cancellations through May 31.
The reopening of recreation areas will be dependent on local conditions as measured by data and trend lines collected by local, state and national public health resources. USACE will continue to monitor each recreation area and reopen when conditions warrant.
Recreation area visitors wishing to use the campgrounds should check the recreation area Facebook pages regularly for up-to-date information on campground reservations, or call the recreation area project offices.
Campers with reservations at campgrounds that have been closed will receive full refunds automatically processed with no cancellation fees. There is no need contact the reservation center to request a refund.
If residents have a reservation at a campground that has closed and have not received a refund, please wait 10 business days after the start date of the reservation for the refund to be received. If residents still have not received a refund, they can contact the USACE lake or river project they were scheduled to visit or fill out the form at www.recreation.gov/contact-us.
While visitor centers, campgrounds, beaches and special events are not currently open, boat launches, nature trails and viewing areas remain accessible to the public.
For more information, contact any USACE Mobile District at 251-690-2505 or https://www.sam.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Recreation/.
