Alliance Française of Atlanta recently named the following Dodgen Middle School eighth-graders as the winners of its 2019 French & Francophone Culture Middle School Visual Art Contest - Simon Beltran and Gargi Telang.
The goal was to encourage high school and middle school students from the metro Atlanta area to learn more about the French and Francophone cultures.
According to the announcement from Alliance Francaise of Atlanta, the student entries were thoughtful, inspiring and well elaborated. The contest gave middle school students the opportunity to create visual art pieces reflecting their chosen notable French or Francophone figure.
The contest is in English and open to all students. It is not limited to those taking French as a foreign language. It is intended to reach out to everyone, especially students in art, music, world history, fashion, literature, environmental science, hospitality and other classes learning about the cultures.
The 2019-2020 school year is the second year of the contest, but the first time it was opened to the entire metro Atlanta area.
