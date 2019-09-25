The 2019 Transportation & Mobility Summit will be Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area.
The summit will provide insight and discussions into what’s next for Cobb County’s future transportation plans.
Industry experts and regional leaders will guide a conversation addressing the transportation needs of the community, connectivity within the metro region, trends in technology and proposed projects that have regional impact and address traffic congestion in Cobb County.
Highlights for the summit include:
- Cobb County chairman Mike Boyce delivering a presentation on the county’s Comprehensive Transportation Plan.
- Chris Tomlinson, executive director of the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority & State Road and Tollway Authority, and interim executive director at The ATL, sharing the innovative mobility solutions that build connectivity and decrease traffic and commute times.
- Cobb’s Community Improvement Districts discussing their role in addressing Cobb’s transportation challenges and major projects happening in their district.
To register, visit https://www.cobbchamber.org/events/Transportation-Mobility-Summit-8323/details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.