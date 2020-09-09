The Town Center Community Improvement District will have a virtual public meeting on Sept. 22 from noon to 1 p.m. over Zoom.
Participants can hear the new updates for the Chastain Road LCI Corridor Study and the draft recommendations from the project team.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/33c0lGt. A link to join will be provided upon registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.