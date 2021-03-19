The Town Center Community Improvement District will have a virtual BOD meeting on Tuesday at 7:45 a.m.
This meeting will be held via Zoom. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qy5ybpeTQ6yHD5xsgdgsuw. A confirmation email with a link to join will be sent upon completion of registration.
