The Town Center CID and its consultants recently conducted a virtual public meeting for the Bells Ferry Operational Study. Participants can learn more about the study, view the recording from the meeting and take a survey by visiting https://www.towncentercid.com/vision/studies/bells-ferry-road-lci-study/.
The survey will be open until April 4. Community engagement and public input are critical aspects of the study and plan for Bells Ferry Road.
The Town Center CID and Alliance are also seeking input on public arts in the district. Participants can take this brief survey at https://www.surveylegend.com/s/32wb.
