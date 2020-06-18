A new National Park Service report shows that 3.4 million visitors to Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area, which is partially located in Cobb County, spent $152 million in communities near the park in 2019.
That spending supported 2,160 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $213 million.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/georgia.
