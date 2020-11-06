The Cobb County Veterans Court is scheduled to graduate three veteran participants during a ceremony on Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. at the Cobb County Superior Court Building, 70 Haynes Street in Marietta.
There will be limited in person attendance due to COVID-19 and only those who have RSVP’ed will be allowed to attend in person.
The Cobb County VTC will also be acknowledging several of community supporters including American Legion Post 29, Georgia Vietnam Veterans Alliance, Johnson Ferry Baptist Military Steering Committee and the Men’s Wearhouse on Barrett Parkway. This will be the 14th graduating class of successful veterans, bringing a total of 49 local participants who have completed the 18-month intensive treatment program.
The Cobb County VTC began June 13, 2014, joining a nationwide surge of accountability courts specifically tailored for veterans, addressing issues of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, substance abuse and other mental health issues via counseling, job training and additional needed services to achieve success.
The Veterans Treatment Court mission is to increase public safety by reducing recidivism; alleviate the tax burden of incarcerating law-breaking veterans by assisting participants to become productive taxpayers versus inmates; to provide intensive case management to address mental health issues, and offer the familiarity of structure and accountability, similar to what they encountered during military service.
Together with the Atlanta VA, Cobb County VTC participants receive alcohol and drug treatment in Decatur and are given additional treatment locally via a private counselor. When a participant is stable in their recovery and treatment, the assigned VTC team addresses other issues which hinder an enrollee’s success, such as unemployment, lack of stable housing, the need for continuing education or the benefits of family counseling.
One of the most unique aspects of the VTC is the Mentor Program. Each VTC participant is paired with a veteran who understands the challenges encountered by their assigned veteran to succeed in the program and graduate. VTC mentors must be honorably-discharged from military service, have no prior criminal record and are willing to commit to the duration of assisting a minimum of one veteran for the entirety of their 18-month VTC program.
For more information, contact Katelyn Parker at 770-528-7988 or email Katelyn.Parker@cobbcounty.org.
