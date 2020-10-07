The Board Pro will conduct two virtual information sessions on Oct. 27 and Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. to help Cobb Collaborative members and community stakeholders to create environments that are diverse, equitable and inclusive.
The two-part series is on developing diverse and responsive boards and corporate culture.
For more information and to register, visit https://www.cobbcollaborative.org/event/creating-inclusive-boards-for-communities-oct-27-nov-18.
