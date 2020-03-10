Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox is inviting leaders and staff from all institutions of faith and the community to attend the sixth Community and Faith Forum.
The forum will be March 17 from 6-8 p.m. at the DPS Training Center, 2109 Valor Drive in Marietta.
This forum will focus on why and how police officers use force or deadly force. Attendees will learn about training, policy and the law concerning use of force and officer-involved shooting. It will also be an opportunity to honestly discuss use of force and then attendees can participate in a scenario-based training simulator.
RSVP to Tammy Teal at tammy.teal@cobbcounty.org by Friday.
