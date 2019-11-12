The 17th annual Gobble Jog is a Thanksgiving Day tradition featuring a 10K run, 5K run/walk, 1K run/walk and a Tot Trot.
The race benefits Marietta-based MUST Ministries, a non-profit that helps about 32,000 people - with 84% women and children - in need each year by providing food, clothing, shelter and job training.
To register, visit https://must.enmotive.com/ways-to-register.
Packet Pick Up will be available Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway in Marietta.
Race-day registration will open Nov. 28 at 6:30 a.m. on Marietta Square. The timed 10K and 5K will be closed then, but all the untimed 5K, 1K, Tot Trot events will still be available.
For more information, visit mustministries.org.
