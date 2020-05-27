The Board of Tax Assessors mailed assessment notices on May 21.

All owners of taxable real property will receive an assessment notice. The notice will display the fair market value and the assessed value that will be used on the 2020 tax bill. The fair market value will reflect the value of the property as of Jan. 1, 2020.

Inquiries can be made by calling 770-528-3100 or by emailing cobbtaxassessor@cobbcounty.org.

As a safety precaution, the Tax Assessors are allowing appeals to be submitted via email for 2020. Appeals will be accepted at assessorappeals@cobbcounty.org. All sales information can be obtained at www.cobbassessor.org.

