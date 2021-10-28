The Supreme Court of Georgia held a Special Session on Oct. 28 to honor the Atlanta Braves and wish them well in their quest for a World Series victory against the Houston Astros.

Gaveled in, all nine Justices — sporting Braves baseball caps and pearls — filed into the courtroom.

“It’s been an unbelievable season, and we got the split in Houston,” Chief Justice David E. Nahmias said. “So let’s come home to Atlanta and win it all!”

The Justices then rose from their seats at the bench and cheered, “Go, Braves!”

