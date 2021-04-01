Georgia DOT contractors will install overnight lane closures on SR 120 /N. Marietta Parkway and SR 120 ALT/S. Marietta Parkway on Sunday as resurfacing activities continue on both roads from Whitlock Avenue and SR 3/Cobb Parkway in Cobb County.
Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one lane be closed on N. Marietta Parkway and S. Marietta Parkway on Sunday from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday morning. Traffic will also be paced to slow driving speeds through the lane closures. These closures will help ensure the safety of drivers and workers as crews stripe the lanes, some of the last activities of milling, inlay and resurfacing operations on the roadways.
These two resurfacing projects are both scheduled for completion in summer 2021.
Message boards will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic pacing and lane closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
For more information, call 511, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.
