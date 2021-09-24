Contractors for Georgia DOT will install overnight lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road in Cobb County this weekend as crews begin activities related to a resurfacing project on SR 360 from Windy Hill Road to Sandtown Road.
Resurfacing improves the condition of the roadway.
One right lane will be closed on Powder Spring Road northbound and southbound from Windy Hill Road to Sandtown Road on Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday.
This $2.4 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.
