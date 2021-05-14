Cobb County District 2 Commissioner Jerica Richardson will have a Stormwater Management Community Chat on Monday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via Zoom.
Register at https://staff315236.typeform.com/to/qHrmcAZQ. A Zoom link will be emailed to you upon submitting your registration.
