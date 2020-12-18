The Georgia State Patrol and the Motor Carrier Compliance Division encourage motorists to exercise safe driving habits during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel periods.
In an effort to reduce the number of crashes on Georgia roadways, State troopers and MCCD officers will be on high visibility patrols on interstates and state roads. The Christmas travel period is 78-hours long, from Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. to Dec. 17 at 11:59 p.m. The 78-hour New Year’s holiday period will begin at Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. and end Jan. 3 at 11:59 p.m.
“This year has been one for the record books, however, it is still the primary focus and commitment of state troopers and officers to focus on motorists who break state traffic laws and exercise bad driving habits that could potentially cause serious injuries or fatal crashes,” said Col. Chris C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
According to AAA Travel, there will be a 29% decrease in holiday travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 3, compared to last year’s holiday season due to public health concerns, official guidance not to travel and an overall decline in consumer sentiment which has encouraged many Americans to stay home for the holidays.
Last year, the 2019 Christmas holiday travel period was 54-hours long. GSP investigated 248 crashes that resulted in 149 injuries and eight fatal crashes resulting in nine fatalities. Troopers and officers issued a total of 5,333 citations and 8,222 warnings, with 124 people arrested for driving impaired.
During the 2020 New Year’s holiday travel period, which was 30-hours long, GSP worked 143 crashes that resulted in 71 injuries and two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities. In addition, troopers and officers issued 5,083 citations, 7,275 warnings, and arrested 160 people for driving under the influence.
If residents have plans to include alcohol consumption in their holiday celebrations, make sure to plan for a sober designated driver by contacting a taxi or rideshare, a friend or family member to help get home safely. Residents should make these decisions before they get into the holiday spirit.
In addition to enforcing traffic laws, troopers and officers caution drivers to avoid becoming a distracted driver. The most important thing is to stay focused on where one is going and the drivers around them so that crashes do not ruin the Christmas festivities.
For more information, visit http://www.twitter.com/ga_dps.
