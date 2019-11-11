St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School, 1618 Ben King Road NW in Kennesaw, held a Veterans Day program on Monday.
Several veterans spoke on the virtues needed for service and why they chose to serve.
Whit Gardner, U.S. Air Force retired, who spoke to middle school students, said one quote that him hard and influenced him to serve was "the only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing." Garner's grandfather served in World War I and his father served in World War II, landing on D-Day.
Josey Huffman, U.S. Army, who is currently a recruiter for the Army, and is the parent of two students at the school, spoke to the general assembly and answered questions from the whole school.
