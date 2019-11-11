111219_MDJ_Dateline_StCatherineVeteransDay.jpg

Pictured, from left, are John Saenz, U.S. Air Force, who currently teaches middle school at St. Catherine's, and is the parent of Bella, pictured, and Evelyn; Whit Gardner, U.S. Air Force retired; Josey Huffman, U.S. Army, the parent of Michaela, pictured, and Armando; Mark Ross, U.S. Army; Patrick Haddock, U.S. Army, and his son, Daniel; Mark Mailander, U.S. Navy, and grandfather to Eleanor, pictured, Carolyn and Everett; Berwick Babin, U.S. Marine Corps; Jerry Osborne, U.S. Marine Corps; and Karen Lawrence, U.S. Marine Corps, and parent of Emma, pictured, and Anthony.

St. Catherine of Siena Catholic School, 1618 Ben King Road NW in Kennesaw, held a Veterans Day program on Monday.

Several veterans spoke on the virtues needed for service and why they chose to serve.

Whit Gardner, U.S. Air Force retired, who spoke to middle school students, said one quote that him hard and influenced him to serve was "the only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing." Garner's grandfather served in World War I and his father served in World War II, landing on D-Day.

Josey Huffman, U.S. Army, who is currently a recruiter for the Army, and is the parent of two students at the school, spoke to the general assembly and answered questions from the whole school.

