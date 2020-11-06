The State Road and Tollway Authority announced they will launch updated editions of MyPeachPass.com and the Peach Pass GO! mobile app.
The new app, Peach Pass GO! 2.0, will launch on the Apple App and Google Play stores the week of Nov. 9.
To launch the new system, SRTA will be conducting data migration and transitioning over 650,000 accounts and over 1.1 million vehicles to the new system. Now through Nov. 8, Peach Pass customers and Customer Service Agents will be unable to access customer Peach Pass accounts. Customers can contact Peach Pass customer service for general toll rate information only and may experience longer hold times during this period.
Tolls will still be charged, so SRTA encourages all customers to ensure their account has adequate funds to cover any trip transactions during this transition period.
Starting the week of Nov. 9, customers will need to update their passwords to maintain access to their accounts, and app users will need to download the new app from their preferred app store. Customers can update their account at MyPeachPass.com or on the new Peach Pass GO! 2.0 mobile app by entering their email address and using the “forgot password” function.
Updated features will give customers the ability to view live toll rates across all lanes to help plan trips ahead of time; switch between toll and non-toll modes on the go efficiently and quickly; benefit from increased security and fraud prevention enhancements; update billing and vehicle information, including adding or removing vehicles; track recent transactions; monitor account balances and add funds via credit or debit card; and view and pay any violations or account notifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.