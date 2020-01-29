Mount Paran Christian School will host on Feb. 27 an exclusive ParentEd. session with special guest Danny Kanell, CBS/Fox sports analyst.
His Ted-style talk "Raising Athletes: The Good, Bad, and the Ugly" will be held at 7 p.m. in the Knox Athletic Performance Center on Mount Paran's campus, 1275 Stanley Road in Kennesaw. Kanell will draw from his vast experience and knowledge of the professional sports world to share tips for striking a balance in developing young athletes in today’s ultra-competitive culture.
This ParentEd. session is open to the community. Admission and parking are free.
For more information or to RSVP, visit info.mtparanschool.com/parent-ed.
