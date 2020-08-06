The City of Smyrna and Lifesouth Community Blood Centers will host a blood drive Aug. 28 at Smyrna Fire Station #3, which includes a COVID-19 antibody test for all donors.
Donors will also receive a free cholesterol screening and recognition items. To donate, you must be 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and show photo ID.
The fire station is located at 2825 Park Road and will be open for the blood drive 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 28.
To sign up, visit https://tinyurl.com/SmyrnaFireStation3.
