The FDA has approved COVID-19 booster shots for people 65 and older and other vulnerable Americans six months after they complete their first two doses.
SEMA administers COVID-19 vaccinations every Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Smyrna Community Center. The booster shots, for those eligible, will be available on Friday, Sept. 24.
Both Pfizer and Moderna have been approved for this and will be available.
Eligibility requirements are:
- Anyone 65 or older. Requirement of six months between initial vaccination and the booster.
- Individuals 18 through 64 years old who are at high risk of developing severe COVID. Requirement of six months between initial vaccination and the booster. Examples include immunocompromised individuals.
- Individuals 18 through 64 years old who are frequently exposed to COVID either through their work or "institutional" exposure. Requirement of six months between initial vaccination and the booster. Examples include public safety, public health, teachers, etc.
