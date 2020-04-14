The Smyrna Hot Meals program, in partnership with Atkins Park and Tillman House, is expanding to meet the needs of the community.
The program announced that local restaurants Zucca Pizzeria and Wade's are joining the effort.
For the past two weeks there have been 150 hot meals available for pickup at the Tillman House for those in need. The program, which is starting to run out of food, is expanding from 150 to 350 meals per day to meet the needs of families in Smyrna.
Meals are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Jonquil Park, 2411 Spring Road; Chuck Camp Park, 2270 Benson Poole Road; and Tillman House, 940 Concord Road, all in Smyrna.
If interested in contributing, visit www.supportsmyrna.org or www.shelbygiving.com/App/Giving/smyrnafumc. The Tillman House Food Drive Fund is in the drop down box.
If interested in volunteering, call the Tillman House at 770-435-0851.
