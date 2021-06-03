The City of Smyrna announced that Ward Street will be closed Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The closure, expected to be extended into next week if weather permits, is for the replacement of a retaining wall. Leagues scheduled to play on the ball field will be able to access the field through Saturday.
