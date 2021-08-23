The City of Smyrna announced that Roswell Street will be closed to thru traffic on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the installation of a traffic calming median.
Any work not completed on Saturday will take place from Aug. 30-31. The remaining work will be completed during normal working hours and the road will remain open to thru traffic.
One lane at a time will be closed and traffic will be managed with a flagging operation.
