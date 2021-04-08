The North Cobb Rotary Club, City of Acworth and the Georgia Barbecue Association partner each year to host the Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival, presented by Superior Plumbing.
The event is May 7-8 at Logan Farm Park in Acworth.
Teams from all over the Southeast will compete in professional and amateur divisions to see who will take home the title, Lord of the Wings. Participants can purchase tasting tickets and be the judge for best wings and get a taste of what different vendors have to offer.
Friday night will feature an outdoor concert from the Georgia Players Guild featuring music from Three Dog Night and Hall and Oates. Table reservations will be available and will include six chairs.
All proceeds are distributed amongst local charities.
For more information, visit www.smokeonthelake.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.