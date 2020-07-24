Cobb County Government has extended its partnership with SelectCobb to offer a second round of applications for the Small Business Relief Grants.
Eligible businesses can apply to receive $20,000 to $40,000 to use toward personnel, rent, utilities and acquiring PPE. Round Two applications open on Monday at 10 a.m. on www.selectcobb.com/grants. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.
New for round two:
- Businesses that have received financial assistance from the Payroll Protection Program or Small Business Administration are now eligible for a grant.
- Businesses can include both W-2 and 1099 employees toward their total number of employees.
