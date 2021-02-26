In July, Cobb County will become the baseball capital of the world with the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star Game held here in the county.
The MLB All-Star Week Volunteer Program is an opportunity to be involved in this memorable event.
Signing up for the volunteer program is an opportunity to volunteer as a community, alongside friends and family. The program has something for everyone. Some of the areas in which one can be an unpaid volunteer are PLAY BALL PARK: An indoor and outdoor baseball/softball fan experience; transportation; All-Star hospitality; pregame ceremonial rehearsals; and MLB draft.
For more information and to start the process, visit mlb.com/all-star/volunteer.
