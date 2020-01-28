There will be two Community Emergency Response Team training opportunities in February and residents are encouraged to sign up now.
Classes will be held:
- On three consecutive Wednesdays, Feb. 5, 12 and 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cobb Senior Services Wellness Center, 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta. To register, contact Tracy Shehab at tracy.shehad@cobbcounty.org.
- On three consecutive Saturdays, Feb. 22, 29 and March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the St. Ann’s Catholic Church, La Salette Hall, 4905 Roswell Road in Marietta. To register contact Linda Walsh at LWalshRN@st-ann.org or call 770-552-6400, ext. 6019.
Participants must attend all three classes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.